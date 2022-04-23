Two Uttar Pradesh Teachers Lock Up Girl Students on School Roof to Get Transfer Orders Cancelled

Around 24 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Behjam in Lakhimpur Kheri district were allegedly locked on the roof of the school by two teachers to pressure the district authorities into cancelling their transfer orders, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night. Officials and the local police managed to bring back the girls to their hostel after several hours.

“The teachers resorted to such tactics to put pressure on the district authorities to cancel an order of transfer to other Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on disciplinary grounds,” Laxmikant Pandey, the basic education officer of Lakhimpur Kheri, told.

