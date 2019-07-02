English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Waiters Electrocuted in Thane After Rainwater Gushes into Hotel's Kitchen Area
Passing trucks reportedly forced water into the hotel's kitchen, leading to the refrigerator there catching fire. When the two went to check the damage in the kitchen, they were electrocuted
Thane: Two waiters in Kashimira in Thane district were Tuesday killed when rain water gushed into their hotel and they got electrocuted by a live wire lying there, police said.
Thane Rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said Virendra Dasu Buniya (27) and Rajan Das (19) had gone into the kitchen when they came in contact with a live wire.
One more person is hospitalised, he added.
"Passing trucks forced water into the hotel's kitchen, leading to the refrigerator there catching fire. When the two went to check the damage in the kitchen, they were electrocuted," he said, adding that a case had been registered in this regard.
