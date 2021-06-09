Two Wanted Gangsters Killed in Joint Operation by Punjab, Bengal Police at Kolkata Residential Complex

Two wanted gangsters were gunned down in a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police and Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) inside a residential complex in Kolkata’s New Town area on Wednesday evening.

Both the gangsters, Jaipal Bhullar and Yashpreet Jassi alias Jassi Kharar, were wanted in connection with the murder of two policemen, identified as ASI Bhagwan Singh of Jagraon and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh of Sarali in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, on May 15. One of their colleagues Rajwinder Singh had miraculously escaped the attack.

During the course of investigation by the Organised Crime Control Unit in Mohali in Punjab and Kolkata STF, it was found that the accused were hiding in Shapoorji Pallonji Housing Complex in Kolkata’s New Town.

The Punjab Police immediately contacted their counterpart in Kolkata. A team of Punjab Police arrived in the Bengal capital and on Wednesday evening, they along with the officers of Kolkata STF carried out a search operation to arrest the gangsters.

During the combing operation, the gangsters started firing from their apartment located on the fifth floor to make way for their escape.

The indiscriminate firing shocked the residents of the residential complex and created a panic in the area. A large number of policemen in bullet proof vests carrying automatic weapons were seen running from one block to another amid heavy firing.

Speaking to News18 over telephone, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Charanjit Singh, said, “Yes both the gangsters were shot dead in Kolkata. They were wanted for killing two policemen in Punjab. Both of them were ‘A’ category gangsters and wanted for more than 45 cases in Punjab and in other states.”

While thanking the Kolkata Police for assisting them in the operation, SSP Singh said, “A few days ago, we arrested two of their associates, Darshan Singh and Baljinder Singh, from Madhya Pradesh. Then during investigation, we got information that Jaipal Bhullar and Yashpreet Jassi were hiding in Kolkata. I came to know that automatic weapons were seized from their possessions. Further investigation is going on.”

Mainak Kanrar, joint secretary of the residential complex association, while expressing concern over the safety and security of the society, decided to hold a meeting to strengthen the security system inside the complex.

Such incidents never happened in the last two decades in West Bengal and it is surprising how these gangsters managed to clear the police verification, which is mandatory for every tenant before occupying any house or apartment on rental basis.

