Two Wanted Maoists Killed in Police Encounter in MP

In a late-night encounter, Madhya Pradesh police gunned down two Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each in the Balaghat district.

Home minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday confirmed the incident saying the police team did a commendable job and will be felicitated.

The incident took place deep inside the forests under Motinala police station area in Balaghat on an intervening night on Friday and Saturday. Those killed in the encounter included a woman Maoist, the police officials said.

Police have recovered firearms from the Maoists including SLR, 3 Knot 3 rifle and 314 bore rifle. Sources claimed that around half a dozen Maoists belonging to Kanha Bhoramdev Bodla committee, were included in the encounter.

Police have recovered tip off that there was Maoists movement for sourcing essential need items in Lalpur village in Mavai block for the last couple of days.

At around 7 pm, the Hawk force and Special Force ‘SOG’ had surrounded the Maoists and both sides opened fire. In the presence of the district police team, the exchange of fire continued till late night in which two dreaded Moaists were killed.

Both carried rewards of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads. It was a joint operation of Mandla and Balaghat police.