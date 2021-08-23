Two 'Wanted' Militants Killed in Srinagar, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two militants in Aloochi Bagh area here on Monday. “Two #terrorists killed by JKP in #Srinagar City. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Those killed have been identified as top commanders of self-claimed The Resistance Front (TRF) of Lashker-e-Taiba, Abbas Sheikh and his second in command Saqib Manzoor, the police have said.

Top commander of #proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh & his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big #success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 23, 2021

Both Sheikh and Manzoor were wanted militants, according to reports. The Jammu and Kashmir police have termed it a “big success".

Saqib, a resident of Srinagar, was involved in killing of policemen at Barzulla area of the city last month. He was previously a Hizbul Mujahideen member but later joined the LeT.

Sheikh, a resident of Rampur village in Kulgam, was a top militant commander from the south Kashmir district. Previously associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, Sheikh, 45, was presently a part of TRF.

