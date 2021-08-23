CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two 'Wanted' Militants Killed in Srinagar, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police
1-MIN READ

Both Manzoor and Sheikh were wanted militants, the J&K police have said. (Image: News18)

The militants were killed in Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two militants in Aloochi Bagh area here on Monday. “Two #terrorists killed by JKP in #Srinagar City. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Those killed have been identified as top commanders of self-claimed The Resistance Front (TRF) of Lashker-e-Taiba, Abbas Sheikh and his second in command Saqib Manzoor, the police have said.

Both Sheikh and Manzoor were wanted militants, according to reports. The Jammu and Kashmir police have termed it a “big success".

Saqib, a resident of Srinagar, was involved in killing of policemen at Barzulla area of the city last month. He was previously a Hizbul Mujahideen member but later joined the LeT.

Sheikh, a resident of Rampur village in Kulgam, was a top militant commander from the south Kashmir district. Previously associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, Sheikh, 45, was presently a part of TRF.

first published:August 23, 2021, 19:34 IST