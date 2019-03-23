Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s website went live and accessible on Friday after almost a fortnight of maintenance work ever since it was hacked on March 5.The saffron party’s website now boasts of a new design. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah adorn the homepage along with the tagline ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’.However, the only content accessible and displayed on the website is the list of candidates declared on March 20 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The website does not lead to other web pages and displays only the home page. Data such as organisational details, old press releases, older communications and other links related to the BJP website are yet to be uploaded.The Congress had recently taken a dig at the party for the hack. “Morning @bjp4india we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help (sic),” the grand old party had tweeted.