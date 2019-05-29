Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Weeks After Marriage, Vidisha Bride Elopes With Priest Who Performed Wedding Rituals

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Weeks After Marriage, Vidisha Bride Elopes With Priest Who Performed Wedding Rituals
Representative image.
Loading...
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Just two weeks after her marriage, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals.

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.

Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.

Family members now believe that Reena Bai had an affair with the priest before the marriage.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram