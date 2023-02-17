CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two-wheeler Vanity Number HP-99-9999 Receives Rs 1.1 Cr Bid in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu Seeks Details
Two-wheeler Vanity Number HP-99-9999 Receives Rs 1.1 Cr Bid in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu Seeks Details

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has sought details of the bid against the highly sought vanity number. (File Photo)

Some people claimed that a racket was involved in the bidding process and was quoting such big numbers

The two-wheeler vanity number HP-99-9999 received a whopping bid of Rs 1.1 Crore, the ministry of road transport and highways said on Thursday. The bid was received during its ongoing e-auction in Himachal Pradesh, and according to reports, it is only expected to increase further.

The HP-99 is RTO number of Kotkhai subdivision in Shimla and the bidding process had 26 bidders when the bid was received. Some screenshots of the online auction were also being widely shared on social media platforms.

Some screenshots of the online auction were also being widely shared on social media platforms (Source: News18)

The bidding process will end on Friday, and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has sought details of the bid against the highly sought vanity number. With screenshots going viral on social media, some have sought the vigilance and income tax authorities to check the credentials of the person who has made the bid.

Alleging that the move was to eventually kick common people out of the bid, some users claimed that a racket was involved in this process and was quoting such big numbers.

“The bidding process for the fancy numbers is still underway,” a Hindustan Times report quoted the regional transport officer Manjeet Sharma as saying. “The auction would close on Friday and we will be able to comment on it then,” he added.

