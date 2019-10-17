Two-Wheelers, Vehicles Carrying Schoolkids Get Odd-Even Exemption, But Not Delhi CM and Ministers

New Delhi: Gearing up for implementing the odd-even scheme early next month, the Delhi government on Thursday announced exemptions for the vehicle rationing scheme aimed to curb pollution in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that most VIPs, including President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha among others, would be exempt from the scheme, and extended the courtesy to CMs of neighbouring states as well. But he clarified that vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers from other states will come under its ambit.

Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will also be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be implemented from November 4-15.

Delhi government has already announced exemption to women under the scheme which will be in place to combat likely high air pollution post Diwali. The private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme period.

"The department had suggested to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even scheme considering the public transport will be unable to bear the burden in case two-wheelers which form around two-third of registered number of vehicles in the city, are banned for the whole period of the scheme," said a government functionary.

The rule will be in force between 8am to 8pm, defiance of which will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the chief minister said.

