Two-Wheelers, Vehicles Carrying Schoolkids Get Odd-Even Exemption, But Not Delhi CM and Ministers
Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that most VIPs would be exempt from the scheme, and extended the courtesy to CMs of neighbouring states as well.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Thursday.
New Delhi: Gearing up for implementing the odd-even scheme early next month, the Delhi government on Thursday announced exemptions for the vehicle rationing scheme aimed to curb pollution in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that most VIPs, including President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha among others, would be exempt from the scheme, and extended the courtesy to CMs of neighbouring states as well. But he clarified that vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers from other states will come under its ambit.
Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will also be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be implemented from November 4-15.
Delhi government has already announced exemption to women under the scheme which will be in place to combat likely high air pollution post Diwali. The private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme period.
"The department had suggested to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even scheme considering the public transport will be unable to bear the burden in case two-wheelers which form around two-third of registered number of vehicles in the city, are banned for the whole period of the scheme," said a government functionary.
The rule will be in force between 8am to 8pm, defiance of which will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the chief minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Asks Housefull 4 Cast to Sell Tea on Train, Watch Who Does Best
- Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Party
- Here's Why Aishwarya Rai is a Good Choice for the Hindi Version of Maleficent 2
- India, Stressed: More than Half of Commuters in Metro Cities Likely to Commit Road Rage
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works