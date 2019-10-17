Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two-Wheelers, Vehicles Carrying Schoolkids Get Odd-Even Exemption, But Not Delhi CM and Ministers

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that most VIPs would be exempt from the scheme, and extended the courtesy to CMs of neighbouring states as well.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two-Wheelers, Vehicles Carrying Schoolkids Get Odd-Even Exemption, But Not Delhi CM and Ministers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Thursday.

New Delhi: Gearing up for implementing the odd-even scheme early next month, the Delhi government on Thursday announced exemptions for the vehicle rationing scheme aimed to curb pollution in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that most VIPs, including President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha among others, would be exempt from the scheme, and extended the courtesy to CMs of neighbouring states as well. But he clarified that vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers from other states will come under its ambit.

Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will also be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be implemented from November 4-15.

Delhi government has already announced exemption to women under the scheme which will be in place to combat likely high air pollution post Diwali. The private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme period.

"The department had suggested to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even scheme considering the public transport will be unable to bear the burden in case two-wheelers which form around two-third of registered number of vehicles in the city, are banned for the whole period of the scheme," said a government functionary.

The rule will be in force between 8am to 8pm, defiance of which will incur a fine of Rs 4000, the chief minister said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram