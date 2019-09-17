Two-Wheelers, Vehicles Driven by Women Likely to be Exempted from Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

New Delhi: Two-wheelers and vehicles driven by women may be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15, sources said on Tuesday.

However, the final decision on exemptions are yet to be taken by the Delhi government.

Sources said that most of exemptions, which had been given in the previous two editions of odd-even scheme in January and April in 2016, may remain the same.

On September 13, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the third edition of the road rationing scheme would be implemented from November 4 to November 15 as part of measures to combat high-level air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.

"Exemptions given in the previous two experiments are likely to remain the same in the next phase of odd-even scheme. Two-wheeler and women commuters may be exempted from the rule," sources said.

Earlier, A fine of Rs 2,000 had been imposed on the violators of the rule.

During the scheduled 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. While announcing the move last week, Kejriwal had said the details of the scheme will be shared with people in coming days.

