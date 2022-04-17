Two Who Ran Away with Bhubaneswar ATM Arrested from Bengaluru

The Bhubaneswar police on Saturday arrested the two accused who made way with the ATM in Lingipur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on April 5. The accused stole Rs 20 lakh in cash and transferred it to Bangladesh, said police.

“The two were caught in Bengaluru. One is a Bangladesh national while another is a resident of Kolkata,” said police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Based on CCTV footage and inputs from mobile application SARAI, the team traced their whereabouts.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Priyadarshi said a similar crime was reported outside Odisha earlier. “We have carried out proper investigation and complete analysis. The police commissionerate is seeking the help of Interpol and will write a letter to the Bangladeshi Embassy in India,” he said.

On Sunday, the police took the two to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. The equipment used for the loot has been seized.

