Two Wild Elephants Found Dead in Forests of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Two wild elephants, one of them pregnant, were found dead at a forest range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district in the last two days, a forest official said on Wednesday. While the pregnant elephant died because of a liver ailment in the early hours of Tuesday, the carcass of another female pachyderm was yet to be recovered as a herd was surrounding it till Wednesday evening, the official said.

The carcasses were found at separate places in Ganeshpur area of Pratappur forest range, additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey said.

Forest personnel are yet to recover the carcass of the other female elephant as a herd is still surrounded it, he said.

Meanwhile, divisional forest officer (DFO) Surajpur division JR Bhagat said the preliminary post-mortem report of pregnant pachyderm revealed that she had a cyst in her liver and some problem in the spleen that might have led to her death.

According to forest officials, the dead jumbos belonged to a herd that had been wandering in the area for the last couple of days.

In the past few years, several incidents of human- elephant conflict were reported from the forests of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, Korba and Koriya districts.