Two Woman Teachers Convicted for Sexually Assaulting 5-year-old Girl in Bihar

A court has convicted two woman teachers of a renowned English-medium school for "unnatural sexual act" with a five-year-old girl student.The order was passed on Thursday by Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who fixed July 20 as the date for deciding the quantum of sentence for Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand.Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said the two women have been held guilty under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Joseph and Anand were arrested in November, 2016, after the girl's parents lodged a complaint against them at Mahila Thana here. According to the FIR, the parents had said that the two teachers asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.