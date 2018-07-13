GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Woman Teachers Convicted for Sexually Assaulting 5-year-old Girl in Bihar

The order was passed on Thursday by Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who fixed July 20 as the date for deciding the quantum of sentence for Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Woman Teachers Convicted for Sexually Assaulting 5-year-old Girl in Bihar
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Patna: A court has convicted two woman teachers of a renowned English-medium school for "unnatural sexual act" with a five-year-old girl student.

The order was passed on Thursday by Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who fixed July 20 as the date for deciding the quantum of sentence for Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand.

Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said the two women have been held guilty under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Joseph and Anand were arrested in November, 2016, after the girl's parents lodged a complaint against them at Mahila Thana here. According to the FIR, the parents had said that the two teachers asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery