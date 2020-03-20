Two Women Back from Abroad Forcibly Taken to Hospital in Kolkata for Defying Covid-19 Protocol

Kolkata: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened to send on forced quarantine those not going on self isolation after returning from abroad, the city police on Friday hospitalised two women for defying the coronavirus protocol.

The two women, residents of a housing complex in south Kolkata's Ballygunge, were taken to a hospital as they had flouted the norm of remaining in home isolation after coming back from abroad.

Amid reports of people returning from abroad including the two confirmed coronavirus afflicted in the state defying directives to remain in self-isolation, Banerjee on Friday warned that the government would put under forced quarantine those not heeding its advice.

"Those returning from abroad will have to go into self isolation. If they don't, then they will be out in forced quarantine, " Banerjee told media persons at the state secretariat Nabanna.

After a huge uproar over the state's first confirmed coronavirus patient - the teenage son of a senior bureaucrat - roaming the streets and visiting a number of places, despite repeated request from health authorities to get himself hospitalised and tested after returning from the UK, there are now reports that the second afflicted youth also showed similar defiance.

The 22-year-old son of a businessman, who returned from UK on March 13, visited various points of the city, and even sat at his father's sanitary fittings outlets for three days.

