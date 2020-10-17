Two Women Booked For Cheating Friend Of Rs 3 Lakh In Thane

Thane: A case has been registered against two women for allegedly cheating their school friend to the tune of Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Saturday. The police on Thursday registered an offence against Madhuri Sonar (33) and Priti Vhalekar (36) for allegedly borrowing Rs 3 lakh from their school friend Pratamesh Kadam and refusing to repay him, the station house officer of Naupada police station said.

Sonar got in touch with the victim two years ago and later sought a loan from him to go to Dubai, the official said. The victim paid the money to Sonar in the presence of the other accused, after which he received a message thanking him for his investment in a company, he said.

He subsequently found out that the accused had invested the money in a defunct company, which refused to return the investment and the accused also refused to repay the loan, the official said. No arrests have been made in the case so far and further probe is underway, he added.

