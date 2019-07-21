English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Women Disregard Warnings, Drown While Swimming off Juhu Beach
Their bodies were fished out around an hour later. According to police, they hailed from Sion suburb and had gone to Juhu for a picnic when the tragedy befell them.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Two women, including a teenager, were drowned at the famed Juhu Beach here on Sunday evening after they went into the rough sea for a swim despite warnings, officials said.
According to the BMC Disaster Control, the incident happened around 5.45 pm. According to some eyewitnesses, the two allegedly disregarded warnings by locals and beach guards not to venture into the choppy sea.
They were identified as Maya Mahendra, 29, and Nisha Karanpal Singh, 16. The Santacruz police have sent their bodies for autopsy to the Cooper Hospital.
