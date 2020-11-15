Two Women Gangraped on Their Way to Meet Ailing Mother in Assam's Karimganj District, One Arrested

Two women from Tripura were allegedly raped by five people in Karimganj district of Assam when they were returning after meeting their ailing mother in a hospital, police said on Sunday. One person has been arrested in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said.

"The two women from Tripura visited their mother at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Sichar on Friday morning and hired a taxi while returning from the facility. After entering Karimganj, the driver took them to an under-construction building," he said. Four more persons were waiting at the under-construction building in Baraigram area of Nilambazar and they took turns to rape the two women on Friday night, Kumar said.

"After raping them, the culprits snatched their money, mobile phones and fled from the scene of crime. The police registered a case on Saturday and nabbed one person," he said. The women were sent for medical examination, the police officer said.