Two Women in Their Mid-twenties Found Hanging in Telangana, 5-yr-old Girl's Body Spotted Nearby

Hyderabad: Two women allegedly committed suicide and the daughter of one of them was poisoned to death, police said on Monday.

Both the women, married and aged around 25, were found hanging from two trees in Medchal district by local residents who informed the police.

The girl, aged 5, was found dead near the women's bodies, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the women hailed from Karimnagar town and the girl-child was daughter of one of the women, a senior police official said.

Police, quoting the husbands of the women, said that on Thursday last, both the women went to their homes late after collecting foodgrains distributed in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Their husbands apparently scolded them for being late, the police said.

This could have forced the two to the extreme step, and one of them would have given the girl child a soft drink laced with pesticide, the police said.

However, a post-mortem would establish the exact cause of the child's death, they added.

