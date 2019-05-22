English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Women Kidnapped in Rajasthan, Genitals Burnt; Culprits Share Video on Social Media
The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Sikar: Two men were admitted to hospital here after six people waylaid them, dragged them into their car and burnt their genitals with matchsticks before robbing them of the cash they carried.
The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said Wednesday.
The police registered an FIR Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, the officials said, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The FIR said the victims Karamveer and Avinash, both cousins, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony on May 17 when the accused Sandeep Nehra and his five friends forced them into a car and thrashed them severely.
The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.
The accused fled away after robbing them of Rs 3,800, the police added.
The police said the accused, who later circulated a video of their act on social media, had also threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.
The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said Wednesday.
The police registered an FIR Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, the officials said, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The FIR said the victims Karamveer and Avinash, both cousins, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony on May 17 when the accused Sandeep Nehra and his five friends forced them into a car and thrashed them severely.
The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.
The accused fled away after robbing them of Rs 3,800, the police added.
The police said the accused, who later circulated a video of their act on social media, had also threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results