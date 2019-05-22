Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Women Kidnapped in Rajasthan, Genitals Burnt; Culprits Share Video on Social Media

The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Women Kidnapped in Rajasthan, Genitals Burnt; Culprits Share Video on Social Media
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Sikar: Two men were admitted to hospital here after six people waylaid them, dragged them into their car and burnt their genitals with matchsticks before robbing them of the cash they carried.

The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said Wednesday.

The police registered an FIR Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, the officials said, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The FIR said the victims Karamveer and Avinash, both cousins, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony on May 17 when the accused Sandeep Nehra and his five friends forced them into a car and thrashed them severely.

The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts. They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.

The accused fled away after robbing them of Rs 3,800, the police added.

The police said the accused, who later circulated a video of their act on social media, had also threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram