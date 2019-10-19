Two Women Killed in Suspected Dengue in Haryana’s Ambala Village
The death of the two women within 24 hours has sparked panic among people of the village in Haryana.
Two women have died of suspected dengue in 24 hours in an Ambala village and more than 30 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue-like symptoms.
The death of the two women within 24 hours has sparked panic among people of the village in Haryana, The Tribune reported.
Forty-five-year-old Amarjit Kaur died on Wednesday night while 55-year-old Angrezo Devi died on Tuesday. Both the women were residents of Hussaini village in Naraingarh subdivision of Ambala district.
According to the daily, Naraingarh SDM Aditi, on Thursday, visited the village affected by dengue and took stock of the situation there. The SDM said that that both women, who died, were suffering from fever and their platelet count fell down drastically. "One of the patient’s medical record from a private hospital in Panchkula, from where she took treatment, mentioned that she died due to dengue,” the SDM further said.
Platelet count of people suffering from dengue drops down after they are bitten by dengue mosquito.
The daily reported the SDM saying that as per the verified report received from the sarpanch or the head of the village, at least 15 people suffering with fever and low platelets were admitted to various government and private hospitals. The condition of three people is stated to be critical, the SDM further said.
Not only Hussaini village, suspected dengue cases have also been reported from Kala Amb village. "Taking note of the reports, I have ordered massive health awareness, cleanliness, and preventive drives across Naraingarh,” SDM Aditi was quoted as saying.
If a person is suffering from dengue, he/she will initially witness symptoms like high fever and severe headache. These symptoms are often accompanied with excruciating joint and muscles pain, soaring of eyes, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, among others. People who test positive for dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases must take adequate rest and increase intake of liquid including water, juices, coconut water.
