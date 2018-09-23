GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Two Women Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Odisha

The incident took place at Madhupur village under Jamda Police Station, said police. The lone accused, Shyam Baskey, 26, has been arrested.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2018, 9:58 PM IST
Image for representation.
Baripada (Odisha): Two tribal women on Sunday were hacked to death and another woman was injured in Mayurbhanj district allegedly by a man who suspected them of practising 'black magic', the police said.

The incident took place at Madhupur village under Jamda Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Pattnaik said.

The lone accused, Shyam Baskey, 26, has been arrested. The deceased were identified as Karmi Murmu and Suryamani Hansda.

Joba Baskey, who sustained injuries, was admitted at Rairangur government hospital, the police said.

The accused suspected that the women practised some witchcraft on his family members, who had been suffering from disease for a long time.
