English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Women Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Odisha
The incident took place at Madhupur village under Jamda Police Station, said police. The lone accused, Shyam Baskey, 26, has been arrested.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Baripada (Odisha): Two tribal women on Sunday were hacked to death and another woman was injured in Mayurbhanj district allegedly by a man who suspected them of practising 'black magic', the police said.
The incident took place at Madhupur village under Jamda Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Pattnaik said.
The lone accused, Shyam Baskey, 26, has been arrested. The deceased were identified as Karmi Murmu and Suryamani Hansda.
Joba Baskey, who sustained injuries, was admitted at Rairangur government hospital, the police said.
The accused suspected that the women practised some witchcraft on his family members, who had been suffering from disease for a long time.
The incident took place at Madhupur village under Jamda Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Pattnaik said.
The lone accused, Shyam Baskey, 26, has been arrested. The deceased were identified as Karmi Murmu and Suryamani Hansda.
Joba Baskey, who sustained injuries, was admitted at Rairangur government hospital, the police said.
The accused suspected that the women practised some witchcraft on his family members, who had been suffering from disease for a long time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Sushmita Sen Celebrating Daughter's Day With '101-year Young Grandma' is Winning the Internet
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
- Sunny Leone Refused a Role in Game of Thrones? Deets Inside
- Priyanka Chopra's Bright Sunny Avatar Will Wash Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...