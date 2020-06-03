INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Women Migrant Workers from Odisha Killed in Freak Mishap at Tamil Nadu Brick Kiln

Representative image.

Representative image.

The mishap occurred when the two, aged 19 and 20, were loading bricks onto a truck from a heap in the premises of the kiln at a village off Minjur in this district, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Two young women migrant labourers from Odisha were killed in a freak mishap at a brick kiln on Wednesday when a pile of bricks fell on them near here, police said.

The mishap occurred when the two, aged 19 and 20, were loading bricks onto a truck from a heap in the premises of the kiln at a village off Minjur in this district, they said.

"Stacks of brick fell on the two women and they got buried immediately.Though their relatives, also working there, raisedan alarm and desperately tried to rescue them, they could not succeed," a police officer said here.

The women were pulled out dead from the brick pile. There are a string of kilns in this district, neighbouring Chennai, which employ guest workers from states, includingOdisha.


