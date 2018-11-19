GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Women Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Maharashtra

The gun battle broke out between the ultras and C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, in Nihalkay forest area under Dhanora taluka around 8.30 am.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
Security personnel during a search operation in Maoist-affected area. (File photo)
Gadchiroli: Two women Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with police commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The gun battle broke out between the ultras and C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, in Nihalkay forest area under Dhanora taluka around 8.30 am, Gadchiroli's Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit told PTI.

The commandos were on an anti-Naxal operation in the area since Sunday night, he said. "The exchange of fire continued for about half-an-hour. Later, during a search, bodies of two armed women Naxals were found," Pandit said. The combing operation was on in the area, he added.
