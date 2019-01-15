Two Women Nursing Students Arrested for Beating 16 Puppies to Death in Kolkata’s NRS Hospital

Two women nursing students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killings of 16 dead puppies at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on January 13.The arrested girls were identified as first-year student Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, a second-year student. Police suspect the involvement of more students in the crime. “Both the students were remanded in police custody for further interrogation,” said a statement issued by the Kolkata police.Dwaipayan Biswas, deputy superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital, said, “Both the students initially pleaded innocence but later confessed to the crime.”Their arrest came after a large number of animal lovers and activists gathered in front of Entally police station and threatened to go on hunger strike if the guilty were not arrested immediately.After the students’ arrest, several other medical students launched an agitation to make the hospital premises ‘dog-free’ and submitted a memorandum to hospital superintendent Prof. Dr. Saibal Mukherjee regarding their demand.The students complained of constantly living under fear in the campus because of dogs that had become a menace and even bit a few people.Last Sunday, 16 dead puppies were found wrapped inside a plastic bag inside the hospital premises. Post mortem revealed that all were killed with heavy objects.A mobile video taken by one of the college students showed Moutusi and Soma beating the puppies with an Iron rods while wearing surgical gloves.One of the students Mainak Das – who witnessed the brutal killings from the adjutant boys’ hostel – had said, “Around 11.45 am, I heard some puppies screaming and I saw two girls mercilessly killing the puppies with rods. I, along with other students, shouted at them and asked them not to hurt the dogs. But they did not listen. Later (around 3pm), I heard that 16 puppies were found dead inside a plastic bag.”