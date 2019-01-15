English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Women Nursing Students Arrested for Beating 16 Puppies to Death in Kolkata’s NRS Hospital
16 dead puppies were found wrapped inside a plastic bag at Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: Two women nursing students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killings of 16 dead puppies at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on January 13.
The arrested girls were identified as first-year student Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, a second-year student. Police suspect the involvement of more students in the crime. “Both the students were remanded in police custody for further interrogation,” said a statement issued by the Kolkata police.
Dwaipayan Biswas, deputy superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital, said, “Both the students initially pleaded innocence but later confessed to the crime.”
Their arrest came after a large number of animal lovers and activists gathered in front of Entally police station and threatened to go on hunger strike if the guilty were not arrested immediately.
After the students’ arrest, several other medical students launched an agitation to make the hospital premises ‘dog-free’ and submitted a memorandum to hospital superintendent Prof. Dr. Saibal Mukherjee regarding their demand.
The students complained of constantly living under fear in the campus because of dogs that had become a menace and even bit a few people.
Last Sunday, 16 dead puppies were found wrapped inside a plastic bag inside the hospital premises. Post mortem revealed that all were killed with heavy objects.
A mobile video taken by one of the college students showed Moutusi and Soma beating the puppies with an Iron rods while wearing surgical gloves.
One of the students Mainak Das – who witnessed the brutal killings from the adjutant boys’ hostel – had said, “Around 11.45 am, I heard some puppies screaming and I saw two girls mercilessly killing the puppies with rods. I, along with other students, shouted at them and asked them not to hurt the dogs. But they did not listen. Later (around 3pm), I heard that 16 puppies were found dead inside a plastic bag.”
The arrested girls were identified as first-year student Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, a second-year student. Police suspect the involvement of more students in the crime. “Both the students were remanded in police custody for further interrogation,” said a statement issued by the Kolkata police.
Dwaipayan Biswas, deputy superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital, said, “Both the students initially pleaded innocence but later confessed to the crime.”
Their arrest came after a large number of animal lovers and activists gathered in front of Entally police station and threatened to go on hunger strike if the guilty were not arrested immediately.
After the students’ arrest, several other medical students launched an agitation to make the hospital premises ‘dog-free’ and submitted a memorandum to hospital superintendent Prof. Dr. Saibal Mukherjee regarding their demand.
The students complained of constantly living under fear in the campus because of dogs that had become a menace and even bit a few people.
Last Sunday, 16 dead puppies were found wrapped inside a plastic bag inside the hospital premises. Post mortem revealed that all were killed with heavy objects.
A mobile video taken by one of the college students showed Moutusi and Soma beating the puppies with an Iron rods while wearing surgical gloves.
One of the students Mainak Das – who witnessed the brutal killings from the adjutant boys’ hostel – had said, “Around 11.45 am, I heard some puppies screaming and I saw two girls mercilessly killing the puppies with rods. I, along with other students, shouted at them and asked them not to hurt the dogs. But they did not listen. Later (around 3pm), I heard that 16 puppies were found dead inside a plastic bag.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Dhoni Turns Back the Clock; Chase-master Kohli Stars Again
- Toilet, Ek Worm Katha: Why Bill Gates is Pouring Millions Down the Drain on India’s Sanitation Crisis
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results