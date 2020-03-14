Two Women, Six-month-old Girl Child Killed as Car Hits Road Divider in Mumbai

Mumbai: A woman, her six-month-old granddaughter and a relative were killed after their car hit a road divider at Worli in the city, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night when they were on their way to NSCI Club in Worli for dinner, they said. According to police, the car was being driven by the deceased woman's daughter.

"A 55-year old woman Bhawna Bhatija, her six month old granddaughter Nishika and her female relative Juie Gurnani, 52, were killed in the accident. Bhatija's 39-year old daughter Namita, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured," a police official said.

"Namita, who resides on Linking Road in Andheri West, was going to NSCI Club along with her mother, daughter and a relative, for dinner. After crossing Madras Wadi, she lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit the road divider near Mela Junction on Abdul Gafar Khan Road at Worli," he added.

Senior inspector of Worli Police Station, Sukhlal Warpe said, said that all of them suffered serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to Jaslok Hospital, where three of them, including the infant, died during treatment.

Namita is in a serious condition and being treated at the hospital, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered, police said.

