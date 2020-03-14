Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Women, Six-month-old Girl Child Killed as Car Hits Road Divider in Mumbai

The accident took place on Friday night when they were on their way to NSCI Club in Worli for dinner, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Women, Six-month-old Girl Child Killed as Car Hits Road Divider in Mumbai
Representative image.

Mumbai: A woman, her six-month-old granddaughter and a relative were killed after their car hit a road divider at Worli in the city, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night when they were on their way to NSCI Club in Worli for dinner, they said. According to police, the car was being driven by the deceased woman's daughter.

"A 55-year old woman Bhawna Bhatija, her six month old granddaughter Nishika and her female relative Juie Gurnani, 52, were killed in the accident. Bhatija's 39-year old daughter Namita, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured," a police official said.

"Namita, who resides on Linking Road in Andheri West, was going to NSCI Club along with her mother, daughter and a relative, for dinner. After crossing Madras Wadi, she lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit the road divider near Mela Junction on Abdul Gafar Khan Road at Worli," he added.

Senior inspector of Worli Police Station, Sukhlal Warpe said, said that all of them suffered serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to Jaslok Hospital, where three of them, including the infant, died during treatment.

Namita is in a serious condition and being treated at the hospital, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram