Two Women Teachers Get Jail for Sexual Assault on 5-year-old Girl in Patna
According to the FIR, the parents alleged that the two asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.
Patna: A city court on Friday awarded prison terms to two women teachers of a noted school here after holding them guilty of unnatural sexual act with a five-year-old girl student two years ago.
Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi had convicted the two teachers – Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand – on July 11, Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said, adding the quantum of punishment was announced today.
The judge handed down 10 years imprisonment to Nutan Joseph while Indu Anand was given a seven-year jail term, he said.
The teachers, who have been found guilty under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, have also been slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 each, Prasad added.
An FIR was lodged against the two teachers with the Mahila Thana here by the parents of the five-year-old girl in November, 2016 and they were arrested in that month itself.
According to the FIR, the parents alleged that the two asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.
A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
