‘Two Words to Raise Your Josh’, ‘130 Crore Indians Elated’: Top Quotes from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. This is the 93rd episode of his monthly address. Modi, opening his address, said he received messages from several people across states to talk about the cheetahs brought in from Namibia.

“People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 cr Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we’ll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about Bhagat Singh, para sports, marine eco systems and much more in his 30-minute address.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat:

• PM Modi started his addressing saying citizens from all corners of India have expressed happiness over cheetahs’ return. “1.3 billion Indians are filled with pride, this is India’s love for nature.”

• Remembering freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, PM Modi said, “On 28th September, we will celebrate the jayanti of Bhagat Singh. To celebrate his valour the Chandigarh Airport will be renamed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport.”

“Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, following their ideals and build the India of their dreams… this is our tribute to them,” he said.

• PM Modi remembered another significant occasion on September 28. “I will tell you only two words and I know your enthusiasm will increase fourfold. These two words are – Surgical Strike. Hasn’t the Josh risen!!”

• Speaking on India’s achievements in para sports, Modi said, “Today India is also raising the flag of success in para sports. There are many people who are working on ground to promote fitness culture among the specially-abled, strengthening their self-confidence.”

• Modi touched upon climate change’s dangerous effects on marine ecosystem and said it is our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts for these challenges.

“India is also fortunate that due to the long coastline of more than seven and a half thousand kilometers (7500 km), our bond with the sea has remained unbroken. The evolutionary journey of human life has been continuously connected with water – be it seas, rivers or ponds,” he said.

• Ahead of the festive season, the PM encouraged people to shop local and switch to plastic-free bags. at this time there is a festive spirit all around the country.

“Over the past years, a new resolution of the country has also been associated with our festivals. You all know, this is the resolution of ‘Vocal for Local’. I request you to break all the records this time to buy these products of khadi, handloom or handicrafts,” he said.

