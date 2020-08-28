Two Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas From Septic Tank Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur District

Two labourers died allegedly due to poisonous gas emitting from a septic tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said. The two men were identified as Des Raj (48) of Chamned village in Hamirpur district and Gurbachan (30), a native of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The duo entered a septic tank to open the shuttering in Pandher village that was closed for several days, an official spokesman said, adding that they became unconscious immediately after entering the tank. A third labourer raised an alarm and the fire brigade was called.

The two workers were taken out from the tank by the fire service personnel and admitted to the local medical college. Des Raj and Gurbachan were declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Hamirpur police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.