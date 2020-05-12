Two Workers Die and One Critical in Boiler Explosion at NLC India Plant: CMD

Two of the eight workers injured in a boiler explosion at a thermal plant of NLC India last week have succumbed to their injuries, company's Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar said.

Of the remaining six who were injured, one is still critical while four are recovering, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has ordered statutory and non statutory payment of at least Rs 15 lakh to the family of the deceased,



irrespective of whether employee was regular or contractual.

In addition to the compensation, the company will offer regular employment to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Kumar said the senior management of the company will contribute their one day's salary to the family of the deceased.

Besides, Kumar said, NLC India will bear the medical expenses of the injured workers.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said that in Unit 6 of the power plant, where the incident took place, an internal committee has been formed to assess the damages.

"A committee has been constituted to assess the damage caused and to claim the insurance for the damage with the insurance companies," the filing said.

Also, an independent external committee has been assigned the task to investigate into the incident.

After the investigation and assessment of the damages are done, rectification works will be carried out and Unit 6 will be brought back to service.

Apart from Unit 6, Unit 5 and 7 were also tripped on May 7.

After extinguishing the fire and ensuring safety, Unit 5 was synchronised with the grid on May 9.

"Unit 4 (which was under annual maintenance) was synchronised with the grid at 05:50 Hrs on May 10," the filing said.

On May 7, a fire broke out at the company's power plant at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and six contract workers.

The company has roped in former chairman of Central Electricity Authority A S Bakshi to investigate into the incident.

NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry. The main activity of the PSU is mining and power generation.