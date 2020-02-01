Two Workers Die in Blaze at Factory in Ghaziabad, Kin Seek Owner's Arrest

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » India
2-min read

Two Workers Die in Blaze at Factory in Ghaziabad, Kin Seek Owner's Arrest

The enraged family kept the bodies of both Sunder Pal (35) and Akash Kumar (19) in a stationary mini-truck on the roadside of Ram Park Colony main gate and staged a protest demanding the owner's arrest.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Workers Die in Blaze at Factory in Ghaziabad, Kin Seek Owner's Arrest
Representative image.

Ghaziabad: The family members of two workers, who were charred to death in a blaze at a factory unit in Tronica City industrial area two days ago, staged a sit-in with the bodies at Sabhapur checkpost here on Saturday demanding the arrest of the factory unit owner.

The enraged family kept the bodies of both Sunder Pal (35) and Akash Kumar (19) in a stationary mini-truck on the roadside of Ram Park Colony main gate and staged a protest demanding the owner's arrest.

On Thursday night, a fire had broken out due to a short circuit at the vehicle filter manufacturing unit that caused a blast in the boiler.

The resin chemical drums, which are used as adhesive to manufacture the vehicle filters also caught fire and spread on the floor.

Sunder Pal and Akash Kumar could not escape as their feet got stuck on the floor and got charred to death, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The burnt body of Sunder Pal was recovered by fire-fighters later that night while Akash's charred body was recovered from the smouldering debris the following morning, the SP said.

Ramvir, brother-in-law of Sunder Pal, told PTI that police have not yet arrested factory unit owner Love Ahuja and the factory supervisor for their negligence in the incident.

We will not cremate them if the factory owner and supervisor are not arrested for their negligence due to which Sunder Pal and Akash who were living with their families in Ram Park Colony were killed. Till Ahuja does not talk to us, we will not perform their last rites, Ramvir asserted.

Our protest will continue till our demand of a 50-metre housing plot and Rs 20 lakh each for their families is not provided, he added.

However, police assured them of taking legal action against Ahuja following which the bodies were taken for cremation.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the factory owner and the unit supervisor, Jadaun said.

An inquiry has been set up by the Loni sub-divisional magistrate to ascertain the cause of the fire and to probe the negligence of the owner for not installing fire extinguishers at the place, the SP said.

Also, the probe would ascertain whether the factory was constructed against with approval from Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC), which has several industrial parks and factories under its purview.

The report would be submitted to the district magistrate within three days, Jadaun added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram