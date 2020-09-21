Two Workers Killed In Quarry Blast In Kerala

Kochi: Two workers were killed in a blast that occurred at a building adjacent to a quarry in Malayattoor near Kalady in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The incident occurred when explosives kept at the building for quarrying activities allegedly went off at 3 am, police said.

Two migrant workers, who were staying in the building, died in the blast. Their bodies have been recovered and shifted to a hospital at Angamaly, they said.

The reason for the blast is not known, police said adding an investigation has been launched into the incident..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor