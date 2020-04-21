Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Workers on Way Home on Foot Run Over by Train in Chhattisgarh

As per preliminary information, the victims, Kaleshwar Rajwade (21) and Gulab Rajwade (20), along with two other workers left from Pendra-Marwahi-Gaurela district on Monday to reach their native villages.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Workers on Way Home on Foot Run Over by Train in Chhattisgarh
Migrants headed home on foot from New Delhi, due to nationwide lockdown. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Raipur: Two labourers who were heading towards their home on foot due to the coronavirus lockdown were killed after being run over by a freight train in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place around 8 am between Udalkachhar and Darritola railway stations under Mandendragarh police station limits in Koriya.

As per preliminary information, the victims, Kaleshwar Rajwade (21) and Gulab Rajwade (20), along with two other workers left from Pendra-Marwahi-Gaurela district on Monday to reach their native villages in Surajpur district, located around 130 km from Pendra, by walking along the rail tracks, a police official said.

All the four men were pursuing training on fertilizer manufacturing in Pendra, but it was suspended after the lockdown came into force last month. As no transport services are available due to travel restrictions, they decided to walk along the rail route, the official said.

After an overnight journey, they reached a spot between Udalkachhar and Darritola stations on Anuppur Ambikapur rail line, located around 80 km from Pendra, where the two victims sat on the track to have breakfast while the two other workers went to get water.

The victims failed to notice the goods train approaching towards the spot where they were sitting on the tracks and were crushed to death, the official said. The other two workers informed the police about the incident and the bodies were sent for post mortem, he said.

An accidental death report was registered and further investigation was underway, he added. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of the two workers, and instructed the district authorities concerned to provide necessary assistance to their

families immediately.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres