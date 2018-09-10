#Bihar: The death of the child is not related to bandh or traffic jam, the relatives had left late from their home: SDO Jehanabad Paritosh Kumar on reports that a 2-year-old patient died after the vehicle was stuck in #BharathBandh protests pic.twitter.com/mE8yQRuj2H — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

A two-year-old girl died on her way to Jehanabad civil hospital in Bihar as the vehicle carrying her got stuck in a road blockade caused by Bharat Bandh supporters on Monday.The Congress, supported by other opposition parties, called for a nationwide protests over rising fuel prices and depreciating rupee.The incident acquired a political colour when Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi and Congress over the death of the minor girl.Hitting out at the Congress over the issue, Prasad said, "Atmosphere of fear is being created in the country. Who will take responsibility for the child's death? Congress must give an answer."Bebi Kumar, a native of Balabigha village under main police station area of Gaya, was suffering from loose motion for the last two days. As her condition deteriorated due to acute dehydration, her father, Pramod Manjhi, decided to take her to a doctor in Jehanabad civil hospital.Pramod Manjhi alleged that he faced difficulty in arranging any vehicle due to Bandh and after much delay an autorickshaw agreed to carry the child."I took NH 83 which is the main route to Jehanabad. There were obstacles on road everywhere. My daughter fell unconscious in between and as the three-wheeler entered the outskirts of Jehanabad my baby died," said Manjhi.Locals said the protesters had laid siege to the NH in Horilganj area also where the child breathed her last.Pramod Manjhi said if his vehicle was allowed to move ahead smoothly then the life of his daughter could have been saved. "It took three hours to reach the outskirts of Jehanabad from my village which takes barely an hour on a normal day," he added.However, SDO Jehanabad blamed the death on the relatives being late to take the girl to the hospital.