1-min read

Two Years After Being Lynched by Gau Rakshaks, Pehlu Khan Chargesheeted for Cow Smuggling by Congress Govt

The chargesheet also names Khan's two sons and the driver of the pick-up truck used for transporting cattle.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
A picture of Pehlu Khan.
New Delhi: Two years after he was lynched to death by a mob of gau rakshaks in Alwar, Rajasthan Police have filed a chargesheet against dairy farmer Pehlu Khan for cow smuggling.

Prepared on December 30 last year, the chargesheet also names the owner of the pick-up truck that was used for transporting the cattle on April 1, 2017. The chargesheet, which comes months after the Congress formed a government in the state, was presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29 this year.

Charged posthumously, Pehlu Khan has been accused under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. The chargesheet also names his two sons, Irshad and Arif.

The latest chargesheet has come as a shock to the family. Khan’s eldest son Irshad was quoted by Indian Express as saying that their hopes from a new government were shattered after the latest development.

Last year, the previous BJP government in Rajasthan had filed a similar chargesheet against two associates of Khan who were also attacked by the mob.

Khan was a 55-year-old resident of Jaisinghpur village of Nuh district in Mewat. He had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes, Khan had tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

