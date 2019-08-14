2 Years On, All 6 Accused in Pehlu Khan Lynching Case Acquitted by Rajasthan Court 'on Benefit of Doubt'

New Delhi: A court in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case. The verdict was pronounced by the court of the Additional District Judge in Alwar.

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, he tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.

The court on Wednesday ruled that the video of the lynching, which had gone viral after the incident, was not admissible evidence.

Sher Mohamed, head of Meo panchayat, said they would appeal against the decision in the high court. Pehlu Khan belonged to the Meo Muslim community.

The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, deposed in the case. An FIR was registered against the six men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code: 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 308 (culpable homicide), 379 (theft) and 427 (destruction of property). The charge of murder was added following Pehlu Khan's death.

There are a total of nine accused in the case, including two minors. One of the accused had died later. While the six were cleared of charges, the two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

