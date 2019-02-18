Two Youth Congress Workers Hacked to Death in Kerala, Party Calls for Bandh Today

Two youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday evening. The local unit of the grand old party has alleged that the attack was carried out by CPM activists. The party has called for a hartal in the district on Monday.The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Kripesh and 29-year-old Sarathlal alias Joshi, who were attacked by a gang that arrived in a car, while the two were on a two-wheeler. Police said that the incident occurred around 8 pm.While Kripesh died on the spot, Sarathlal passed away on the way to a hospital in Mangalore.Political tensions have prevailed in the area for some time and Sunday's murder is suspected to have happened in the wake of recent incidents. According to police sources, the two deceased were earlier involved in clashes.KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should ask "his people to give up weapons"."We cannot accept this, CM should ask his people to keep weapons down. Only then peace will prevail in Kerala. CM should explain what was the fault of these youngsters, who were murdered. This was a planned murder and CPI(M) is responsible for it," said Ramachandran.Police said that they have initiated investigations, and so far no accused has been identified.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.