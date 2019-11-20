Two Youth Die of Drug Overdose Allegedly at a Party in Bengaluru, Another Critical

Bengaluru: Two youth died after alleged drug overdose in Bengaluru on Tuesday, while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Abhilash, 23, and Gopi, 32.On Monday, the duo complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a private hospital where they passed away on Tuesday. The police said the three youth had consumed Tydol, a painkiller.

The three youth are residents of Kodandaramapura near Vyalikaval in Bengaluru and are suspected to have taken the drugs at a party.

"Prime facie investigation reveals that three had consumed Tydol. We will have more details only after conducting the chemical analysis test," said Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP, Central Bengaluru.

The probe in the case is on and the police are waiting to take the third person’s statement.

"The third person is not in a condition to talk. We can confirm only after taking his statement," Rathore said.

