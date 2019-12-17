Take the pledge to vote

Two Youth Kidnap, Murder Landlord's Toddler Son for Throwing Them Out over Non-payment of Rent

The child was kidnapped from near his home in Vasai township here on December 3 and his decomposed body was found three days later in a dilapidated building nearby.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Two Youth Kidnap, Murder Landlord's Toddler Son for Throwing Them Out over Non-payment of Rent
Palghar: Palghar police in Maharashtra claimed to have cracked the case of killing of a four-year-old boy earlier this month with the arrest of two persons.

The child, Shailesh Gautam, was kidnapped from near his home in Vasai township here on December 3. His decomposed body was found three days later in a dilapidated building nearby, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

During the probe in the case, the police zeroed-in on two tenants of the victim's family - Jangilal Harijan (22) and Mohammad Imran alias Arman Mohammad Chand Shaikh (24) - who were thrown out of the house for not paying the rent, he said.

Katkar said the accused, both also natives of Vasai, allegedly kidnapped the child and then killed him to take revenge from his father for throwing them out of the house.

The accused were nabbed on Sunday night from Mahim area in neighbouring Mumbai and booked Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 363 (kidnapping) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), he said.

Shaikh already has several criminal cases registered against him, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
