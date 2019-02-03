Two Youths Arrested for Post Linking Jagan Mohan Reddy's Sister with Actor Prabhas

Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with reportedly posting objectionable content linking YSR Congress party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila with a popular Tollywood actor on social media, police said Sunday.On January 14, Sharmila, in a complaint filed with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, sought action against those responsible for posting objectionable material against her.The YSR Congress leader had alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was behind spreading such rumours.A case under the IT Act and IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) was registered against unknown persons, police said.During the course of investigation, an MCA student from Guntur was arrested on Saturday and another youth from Mancherial district (of Telangana) was arrested Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) K C S Raghu Vir told PTI.The senior police official said they suspect the role of more people and may make further arrests in this connection.Somebody posted videos linking Sharmila with the actor online and the two youths, who are not connected, posted obscene comments.The duo was tracked based on the IP address, police said.Terming the incident as "character assassination", Jagan Reddy's sister alleged the TDP was spreading rumours against her."I have natural reasons to accuse the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that they are behind this mud-slinging," Sharmila maintained.However, condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts and that the party will condemn such derogatory posts not only against Sharmila, but any woman.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.