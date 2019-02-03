English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Two Youths Arrested for Post Linking Jagan Mohan Reddy's Sister with Actor Prabhas
The YSR Congress leader had alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was behind spreading such rumours.
YS Sharmila
Loading...
Hyderabad: Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with reportedly posting objectionable content linking YSR Congress party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila with a popular Tollywood actor on social media, police said Sunday.
On January 14, Sharmila, in a complaint filed with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, sought action against those responsible for posting objectionable material against her.
The YSR Congress leader had alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was behind spreading such rumours.
A case under the IT Act and IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) was registered against unknown persons, police said.
During the course of investigation, an MCA student from Guntur was arrested on Saturday and another youth from Mancherial district (of Telangana) was arrested Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) K C S Raghu Vir told PTI.
The senior police official said they suspect the role of more people and may make further arrests in this connection.
Somebody posted videos linking Sharmila with the actor online and the two youths, who are not connected, posted obscene comments.
The duo was tracked based on the IP address, police said.
Terming the incident as "character assassination", Jagan Reddy's sister alleged the TDP was spreading rumours against her.
"I have natural reasons to accuse the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that they are behind this mud-slinging," Sharmila maintained.
However, condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts and that the party will condemn such derogatory posts not only against Sharmila, but any woman.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On January 14, Sharmila, in a complaint filed with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, sought action against those responsible for posting objectionable material against her.
The YSR Congress leader had alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was behind spreading such rumours.
A case under the IT Act and IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) was registered against unknown persons, police said.
During the course of investigation, an MCA student from Guntur was arrested on Saturday and another youth from Mancherial district (of Telangana) was arrested Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) K C S Raghu Vir told PTI.
The senior police official said they suspect the role of more people and may make further arrests in this connection.
Somebody posted videos linking Sharmila with the actor online and the two youths, who are not connected, posted obscene comments.
The duo was tracked based on the IP address, police said.
Terming the incident as "character assassination", Jagan Reddy's sister alleged the TDP was spreading rumours against her.
"I have natural reasons to accuse the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that they are behind this mud-slinging," Sharmila maintained.
However, condemning Sharmila's allegations, Andhra Pradesh Women Development Minister Paritala Sunitha said the TDP has nothing to do with the social media posts and that the party will condemn such derogatory posts not only against Sharmila, but any woman.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dance at Lakme Fashion Week Ramp
- Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results