Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Youths Behead Man with Sickle, Carry Severed Head to Police Station in Telangana

The severed head is that of autorickshaw driver Saddam, 28. He was beheaded by the duo with a sickle used to cut coconuts, the police said.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Youths Behead Man with Sickle, Carry Severed Head to Police Station in Telangana
Image for representation.
Loading...

Hyderabad: In a macabre act, two youths murdered a man and brought along his severed head to the police station where they surrendered.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday evening in Nampally 'mandal' (block) of Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The personnel at Nampally police station were shocked to see two youths - Mohammed Irfan and Mohammed Ghouse - entering the building with one of them holding a severed head in one hand and a sickle in the other. The two then confessed and surrendered.

According to police, the severed head is that of autorickshaw driver Saddam, 28. He was beheaded by the duo with a sickle used to cut coconuts.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Irfan and Ghouse murdered Saddam to avenge the death of a woman, who they considered their sister. The woman, who was a widow, was taken to Hyderabad by Saddam some years ago. She was later found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and the duo had blamed him for her death.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram