Two Youths Behead Man with Sickle, Carry Severed Head to Police Station in Telangana
The severed head is that of autorickshaw driver Saddam, 28. He was beheaded by the duo with a sickle used to cut coconuts, the police said.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: In a macabre act, two youths murdered a man and brought along his severed head to the police station where they surrendered.
The horrific incident occurred on Saturday evening in Nampally 'mandal' (block) of Nalgonda district of Telangana.
The personnel at Nampally police station were shocked to see two youths - Mohammed Irfan and Mohammed Ghouse - entering the building with one of them holding a severed head in one hand and a sickle in the other. The two then confessed and surrendered.
According to police, the severed head is that of autorickshaw driver Saddam, 28. He was beheaded by the duo with a sickle used to cut coconuts.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Irfan and Ghouse murdered Saddam to avenge the death of a woman, who they considered their sister. The woman, who was a widow, was taken to Hyderabad by Saddam some years ago. She was later found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and the duo had blamed him for her death.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Hima Das Wins Fifth Gold of the Month as She Returns to 400m Event
- Perry Continues to Fly the Flag for Women’s Cricket with Ashes Heroics
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England