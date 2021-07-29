Two Youths Booked for Raping and Blackmailing Their Aunt in MP’s Gwalior

A 24-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city filed a complaint on Wednesday against her two nephews, accusing them of raping her earlier this year and blackmailing her since then. In the complaint, the woman stated that the accused, Arvind Mahour and Sonu Mahour, live in her neighbourhood and work in a factory. One night, around two months ago, her nephews came to her house and told her that her husband, an auto-rickshaw driver, had met with an accident.

The youths asked her to accompany them to a hospital. Without giving a second thought, she rushed with them. However, instead of taking her to the hospital, the youths took her to a forest area in the city and took turns to rape her. They threatened the woman to kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the crime.

The woman told the police that since the incident took place; the youths have been constantly blackmailing her. She said one of the youths has been pressurising her to have a relationship with him. When she refused, he threatened to defame her in society. Due to their fear, she has stopped stepping out of the house.

When the woman got fed up with the threats, she told her husband about the crime and on Wednesday; she filed a complaint against them. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Arvind and Sonu under sections 376 D (gangrape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Maharajpura police station.

The Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Singh said since the woman has filed a complaint against the youths, they have been absconding. A team has been formed and the policemen are in search of them. He assured the woman that the accused will be arrested soon.

