Two Youths Die By Suicide After Girl Lodges Molestation Complaint in Haryana.

Two youths allegedly died by suicide after a girl lodged a molestation case against the duo, on Sunday, at a police station Karnal district of Haryana. According to police, two youths died by suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Takhana village of Karnal district a few hours after a girl from the same village lodged a molestation complaint against the duo.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal and Sahil. The Karnal Police seized the bodies of the duo and sent them for postmortem. “Only after the autopsy report it will be clear what kind of poisonous substance the duo had consumed,” said a police officer stationed at the Karnal district police headquarters.

The officer further added that the police have learnt that a girl from Takhana village had called police helpline number 112 and complained against Vishal and Sahil. “In her complaint the girl had mentioned that the duo’s friends were regularly molesting her,” added the officer.

According to villagers and relatives, Sahil and Vishal were called to the local police station and asked to give in writing that they would not harass the girl in future. After returning from the police station the duo seemed depressed.

A relative of the deceased said, “Both the children were innocent. The girl had lodged a complaint to defame the duo. Since they learnt about the complaint they were sad and worried about their future.”

Relatives of Sahil and Vishal have accused the local police of physical and mental torture of the two youths. The family members alleged that the local police forced the duo to give in writing that they won’t repeat the act.

“My child is innocent. He did not harass or molested anyone. The police tortured my son to accept the crime which he did not commit. My son consumed poison and killed himself in fear of police action for the crime he had not committed,” said Vishal’s father to the media.

The family members have lodged a complaint against a woman police official along with two others for torturing the two boys.

