Two Youths Held at Chennai Airport Over Alleged Illegal Travel to Yemen

Despite government ban due to adverse security situation, two youths planning to travel to Yemen were deboarded and arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday. The accused, Jilani (26) from Kerala and Hasan (28) from Puducherry, were about to depart through the Air India flight from Chennai to Muscat, Oman when officials found their passports and visas suspicious.

Immigration officials detained the two on suspicion that they were going to Yemen via Muscat in defiance of a government ban. Officials cancelled the two men's travel were subjected to interrogation.

The Indian government has banned Indian travellers from entering Yemen since 2016, due to the fragile security situation and armed hostilities by ISIS extremists in the region. The government has made Indian passports and travel documents invalid for travel to Yemen.