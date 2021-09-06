Two Youths Thrash Pan-shop Owner to Death for Rs 70 in Indore

Two youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, allegedly thrashed a pan-shop owner to death over non-payment of Rs 70 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday late night.

According to police, a verbal spat turned ugly between a pan-shop owner when the two youths refused to pay Rs 70 for the cigarettes they bought from his shop at Ramchandra chowk under Malharganj police station jurisdiction.

“The two youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, attacked the pan-shop owner with batons. The pan-shop owner died on the spot,” added police.

Police have identified the deceased as Pintu Dubey and the accused as Pradip and Pawan.

Malharganj police station officer-in-charge Pankaj Diwedi said, “We have arrested one youth involved in the murder, while raids are being made to nab the other.”

Another senior officer stationed at the Malharganj police station told the media that late Saturday night they received a call that two youths, under the influence of alcohol, were beating a shopkeeper in Ramchandra Chowk.

“We rushed to the spot as we received the message. On the spot, we found Pintu in a pool of blood. With the help of locals, we rushed him to the Indore government hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the locals, after seeing Pintu lying unconscious on the ground near his shop and two youths brutally beating him, rushed to rescue him. “One of the accused was nabbed by the locals, while the other managed to flee,” added the police officer.

The officer added that in their probe, they have learnt that two youths took a few cigarettes from Pintu and started smoking in front of his shop. After smoking a few cigarettes, the two were leaving when Pintu stopped them and asked for Rs 70, the police said. “The youths got annoyed and warned the pan-shop owner of dire consequences,” added the officer.

“A verbal spat started between them. Pradip and Pawan then attacked Pintu with rods and batons lying near the shop,” added the officer.

