Two Youtubers Arrested For Recording Prank Video in Police Uniform in UP's Bareilly

Two YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly recording a prank video in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The duo was posing as police officials and were checking vehicles passing through Madari ki Puliya area in Bareilly Cantt. Now, they have been sent to jail for harassing people. The accused have been identified as Shivam Yadav and his friend Ashok Kumar.

According to police, both of them were checking vehicles passing through the road and were threatening action against those who were found without masks. The accused also claimed that they will issue challans against those not following traffic guidelines.

“We received information that two men, dressed as cops, were harassing people on the road. We went to the spot and arrested them. During interrogation, they said that they were shooting prank videos for their YouTube channel,” a police officer said.

The police have registered a case against both of them under the sections of cheating and wearing the dress of a public servant.

According to the police, Shivam Yadav is a BA third-year student and Ashok Kumar has completed his graduation. They started their YouTube channel in October last year to earn money and have put up many prank videos till now. They used to record their videos in parks and other public areas. This was the first time they were recording a video in police uniforms.

The police have confiscated their fake uniform and also informed their parents. SP City Ravindra Kumar warned against such acts saying that a case will be registered against those who are making these type of videos.

