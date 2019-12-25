Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Chandrakant Patil's Jibe at Maharashtra CM

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that although Uddhav Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, he announced that only loans of up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
'U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-ji Thackeray Turn': Chandrakant Patil's Jibe at Maharashtra CM
File photo of Chandrakant Patil. (Twitter/@ChDadaPatil)

Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here. "But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.

