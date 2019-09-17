Take the pledge to vote

U19 Asia Cup Hero Atharva Ankolekar in Mumbai Vijay Hazare Squad

It is reliably learnt that Mumbai, who are defending champions, are placed in Elite Group A and all their matches will be played in Bengaluru.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
The hero of India's U19 Asia Cup triumph, Atharva Ankolekar, has one more reason to celebrate as he has been named in the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare ODI tournament.

It is reliably learnt that Mumbai, who are defending champions, are placed in Elite Group A and all their matches will be played in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad on their website on Tuesday.

Ankolekar, a left arm spinner, had taken a match winning five wicket haul for India U19 last Saturday against Bangladesh in a low scoring thriller and his fifer had helped the team retain the Asia Cup title.

Among other notable inclusions in the squad, to be led by India player Shreyas Iyer, are batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who had to serve cooling off period, and talented batsman and young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Other regulars like Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, pacers Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Eknath Kerkar and spinner Shams Mulani have retained their spots.

The team is coached by former Mumbai stumper Vinayak Samant.

Meanwhile, the MCA has penned a letter to Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators asking it to suggest a way forward with regard to holding elections after a top former law officer D N Chaudhary told the association that holding polls could lead to contempt of the apex court.

The association put up the letter attached with the comments of Choudhary on its website on Tuesday.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (vice-captain), Jay Bista, Aditya Tare , Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Eknath Kerkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kruthik Hanagawadi and Shashank Attarde.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
