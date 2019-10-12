UAE-based Indian Man's Passport Kept as Collateral for Bank Loan He Never Got, Plea Goes Viral
An Egyptian man took a loan for the Indian, but kept all of the money for himself. The Egyptian also placed his passport as a collateral against the bank loan.
Image for representation.
Dubai: A UAE-based Indian man's plea regarding his passport being taken away and kept as a collateral against a bank loan has gone viral on social media, according to a media report.
Jahir Sarkar, in a series of tweet to the Dubai Police, has claimed that he was brought to Dubai by an Egyptian and got his visa stamped for a period of two years, the Khaleej Times reported.
"It was after getting the visa stamped that the man took a loan for Jahir, but took all of the money instead. The Egyptian also placed Sarkar's passport as a collateral/guarantee against the bank loan," the paper said quoting a tweet by Sarkar.
Sarkar also told the police that his UAE visa had expired more than a year ago and that he was in a grave trouble because of the situation.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Dubai Police responded to Sarkar's plea by reaching out to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE.
The Ministry has asked Sarkar to give them an elaborate explanation about his problem and confirm the fact as to whether his passport has been held by his employer, and that he can raise a complaint in such a case, the paper reported.
