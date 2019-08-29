Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UAE-Bound Man Held at IGI Airport with Foreign Currency Worth Rs 20 Lakh Hidden in Deodorant Containers

On physical checking, 80,000 Saudi Riyal, 2,80,000 Nepalese rupee and 2,00,000 Bangladeshi taka, total worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in two deodorant perfume containers kept inside his bag were found.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UAE-Bound Man Held at IGI Airport with Foreign Currency Worth Rs 20 Lakh Hidden in Deodorant Containers
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A man was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in deodorant containers, the CISF officials said.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at the departure areas of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport observed the suspicious activities of Mohammad Faizan who was supposed to travel to Dubai by a Spice Jet Flight, they said.

On screening of his bag, suspicious images were noticed.

On physical checking, 80,000 Saudi Riyal, 2,80,000 Nepalese rupee and 2,00,000 Bangladeshi taka, total worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in two deodorant perfume containers kept inside his bag were found, the officials said.

On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. The passenger along with the recovered foreign currency worth was handed over to the Income Tax officials for further legal action.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram