UAE-Bound Man Held at IGI Airport with Foreign Currency Worth Rs 20 Lakh Hidden in Deodorant Containers

New Delhi: A man was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in deodorant containers, the CISF officials said.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at the departure areas of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport observed the suspicious activities of Mohammad Faizan who was supposed to travel to Dubai by a Spice Jet Flight, they said.

On screening of his bag, suspicious images were noticed.

On physical checking, 80,000 Saudi Riyal, 2,80,000 Nepalese rupee and 2,00,000 Bangladeshi taka, total worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in two deodorant perfume containers kept inside his bag were found, the officials said.

On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. The passenger along with the recovered foreign currency worth was handed over to the Income Tax officials for further legal action.

