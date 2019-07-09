Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UAE Foreign Minister Calls on PM Modi, Key Issues Including Trade and Economy Discussed

The UAE foreign minister also outlined his country's vision to enhance bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries and also for peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
UAE Foreign Minister Calls on PM Modi, Key Issues Including Trade and Economy Discussed
PM Modi wtih UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in New Delhi (image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed his resolve to step up cooperation with the Gulf country in key sectors such as trade and energy.

The United Arab Emirates minister, who held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, called on the prime minister and conveyed that India-UAE relations have never been better.

Recalling the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his previous visits to the UAE, the prime minister expressed happiness at the growth of bilateral relations over the last five years, a statement from the PMO said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his strong commitment to work with the UAE leadership to take the relationship to higher levels in all spheres of cooperation, including in trade and economy, energy, tourism and people-to-people contacts, the statement said.

Modi also requested the foreign minister to convey his best wishes for health, happiness, and all-round success to the UAE President and the Crown Prince, it said.

Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah on Monday held wide-ranging talks and discussed ways to boost cooperation in key fields such as counterterrorism, security and energy.

Sheikh Abdullah's visit comes at a time when the issue of energy security is high on India's agenda due to the situation arising out of US sanctions on importing oil from Iran.

The ties between India and the UAE have been on an upswing for the last few years. The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier. The country is also home to a 3.3 million-strong Indian community, largest in the Gulf region.

Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 during which the two countries decided to elevate their relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The prime minister also visited the UAE in February last year.

As the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the UAE invited India as the 'Guest of Honour' at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the grouping in Abu Dhabi in March.

